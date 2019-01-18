Romney backs Trump in shutdown showdown, questions Pelosi

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he supports President Donald Trump's push for a border wall that has led to a government shutdown and questioned why Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't agree to "another few miles" of barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Romney made the comments Friday afternoon in the northern Utah city of Ogden after visiting with county commissioners about the impact of the shutdown on a community home to about 5,000 federal workers.
The 2012 GOP presidential nominee and new Utah senator acknowledged that it "takes two to tango" but backed Trump's position and chided Pelosi for hers.
Romney, who despite being a Republican like Trump, has frequently criticized the president.
