AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump fires back after Mueller disputes accuracy of report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has issued a rare public statement disputing the accuracy of BuzzFeed News' report that said President Donald Trump's former attorney told Mueller that the president directed him to lie to Congress.
BuzzFeed, citing two unidentified law enforcement officials, reported that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate project and that Cohen told Mueller the president personally instructed him to lie about the timing of the deal.
The statement by Mueller's office on Friday night doesn't cite any specific errors. In it, the special counsel's spokesman, Peter Carr, said, "BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the special counsel's office, and characterization of documents and testimony" is not accurate." BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal said the publication stands by its reporting.
Trump plans 'major announcement' on border, longest shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he'll be making a "major announcement" on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over his border wall continues into its fifth week.
Democrats are now proposing hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and improvements to ports of entry from Mexico but nothing for the wall, a House aide said, as the party begins fleshing out its vision of improving border security.
After days of bitter clashes between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it was unclear if the twin developments represented serious steps toward resolving the nasty partisan fight or posturing. But they were the first tangible signs of movement in a dispute that has caused a partial government shutdown, which Saturday was entering its record 29th day.
Trump's refusal to sign spending bills that lack $5.7 billion he wants to start constructing that wall, which Democrats oppose, has prompted the shutdown.
The White House declined to provide details late Friday about what the president would be announcing. But Trump was not expected to sign the national emergency declaration he's been threatening as an option to circumvent Congress, according to two people familiar with the planning.
Number of 2020 bids by women buoys gender equality advocates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for gender equality are reckoning with what one called a "wonderful challenge" — four or more women running for president in 2020.
For many activists, that means a Democratic field more reflective of a party that counts women as a crucial voting bloc. But the prospect of multiple women seeking the White House also presents obstacles, with no single female candidate holding a claim to women's votes to the degree Hillary Clinton did in 2016. The women's vote, and groups that provide crucial financial and grassroots support, could split. Looming over it all is persistent gender bias and the question of whether Americans are ready to elect a female president.
"We do realize there's still sexism in this country, and what we're trying to do is change minds. I think this country is more than ready for this to happen, I really do," said EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock, whose group aids the campaigns of Democratic women supporting abortion rights up and down the ballot. "But that doesn't make it easy."
For now, many women are basking in the success of the 2018 midterms, which sent a historically diverse class to Congress. Demonstrators will gather in cities nationwide Saturday for events tied to the third annual Women's March.
And in the nascent days of the Democratic primary, leaders of many advocacy organizations are thrilled that so many women are seeking the presidency. They're not, however, ready to back any particular candidate.
Los Angeles teachers' strike shows Garcetti risks in '20 bid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles teachers' strike that sent thousands of shouting educators into downtown streets, paralyzing traffic during a rainstorm and leaving a half-million students in uncertainty, isn't the kind of publicity Mayor Eric Garcetti needed for his potential presidential campaign.
The Democratic mayor, who has said he will soon decide whether to enter the 2020 White House contest, would anchor his candidacy to the idea that local government is where things get done in America, in contrast to the turmoil and vast political divide in President Donald Trump's Washington.
But the televised scenes of angry picketers leading chants with bullhorns and blocking streets during rush hour chafes against the notion of LA as a model metropolis and provides a reminder of the challenges that come with trying to mount a national campaign from City Hall, not Capitol Hill or a statehouse.
Michael Dukakis rose to prominence in the 1980s on the Massachusetts Miracle economic boom. Ronald Reagan coasted to re-election by telling voters it was "morning again in America." How Garcetti would sell his record to voters is just starting to emerge. But the labor strife in LA is the latest example of urban headaches that could shadow a campaign that would be inescapably hitched to the city's rise or fall.
The mayor can fairly claim that the local economy is thriving, and Google and Facebook are among the companies expanding here. Once-dreary downtown has seen a rebirth.
Black teen's family laments sentence given to white officer
CHICAGO (AP) — The explosive video of a white Chicago officer shooting a black teenager 16 times shocked consciences around the world with footage of Laquan McDonald getting gunned down as he walked away from police.
The graphic images of McDonald crumpling to the street while bullets kept striking him stirred expectations that the officer might be convicted in the killing and pay a heavy price in prison time.
The verdict came in October — a rare murder conviction for an officer in an on-duty shooting. But on Friday the sentence of less than seven years for Jason Van Dyke — and the possibility that he may serve only half of that — led McDonald's family and at least one activist to question whether justice had been done and the right message sent to other officers.
William Calloway, who was instrumental in the legal battle that led to the release of the dashcam video in 2015, described the penalty as "a slap in the face to us and a slap on the wrist" for Van Dyke.
The sentencing came a day after a different judge acquitted three officers accused of lying about the shooting to protect Van Dyke, who was probably the first Chicago officer ever found guilty in the shooting of an African-American. That verdict also disappointed many Chicagoans who hoped convictions would help eradicate a code-of-silence culture that dates back decades among officers in the nation's third-largest city.
AP Analysis: Climactic events in 1979 shaped modern Mideast
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Revolutionaries in the streets give way to black-and-white images of blindfolded American hostages. Two enemies sign a peace deal after years of hostilities. And one of the world's two superpowers invades its southern neighbor, launching a bloody, decade-long conflict.
These moments and others in 1979, which dominated television sets and newspaper front pages 40 years ago, have shaped the modern Middle East.
Iran's Islamic Revolution changed a stalwart U.S. ally into a regional adversary. Israel's accord with Egypt brought a peace that endures today. The Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan began an insurgency in the country that continues even today.
Like the lines drawn in the sand by the British and French after World War I carving up the Ottoman Empire, the events of 1979 also unexpectedly rippled out to affect today's world.
Perhaps the one moment that still dominates is Iran's Islamic Revolution. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, at the time stricken with terminal cancer, left Iran in January 1979. His departure and the revolution the following month brought to an end to 2,500 years of monarchial rule across Persia.
Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold 2nd summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to broker a deal to coax the North to give up its nuclear weapons, the White House announced.
News of a second meeting with the reclusive North Korean leader came after Trump's 90-minute meeting in the Oval Office with a North Korean envoy, Kim Yong Chol, who traveled to Washington to discuss denuclearization talks. Trump and Kim Jong Un are to meet near the end of February at a place to be announced later, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
"The United States is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea until we see fully and verified denuclearization," Sanders said. "We've had very good steps and good faith from the North Koreans in releasing the hostages and other moves. And so we're going to continue those conversations and the president looks forward to the next meeting."
In May, North Korea released three American detainees and sent them home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his meeting with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.
The second summit signals stepped-up efforts by both countries to continue talks. Trump has exchanged letters with the North Korean leader amid little tangible progress on the vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting last June in Singapore.
Horrifying fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline kills 21
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive fireball that engulfed people scooping up fuel spilling from a pipeline ruptured by thieves in central Mexico killed 21 people and badly burned 71 others in what was a chronicle of a tragedy foretold.
It came just three weeks after new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against fuel theft gangs that drilled dangerous, illegal taps into pipelines an astounding 12,581 times in the first 10 months of 2018, an average of about 42 per day.
With crowds of townspeople often involved, either aiding thieves or collecting spilled fuel in primitive containers, it was only a matter of time before a fire occurred.
In fact, they have occurred before, but seldom with the scale and horrifying death toll of Friday's fire in the state of Hidalgo, which came as people collected the spilled gasoline in buckets, plastic jugs and garbage cans.
The leak was caused by an illegal pipeline tap in the small town of Tlahuelilpan, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City, according to state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex.
Wild week over Brexit leaves British politics in crisis mode
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Parliament is crumbling — shored up by scaffolding, patched by endless repairs. And after a week of upheaval over Brexit in the House of Commons and angry exchanges on the streets outside, Britain's democratic system is looking a bit shaky, too.
In the Commons chamber, Prime Minister Theresa May suffered the biggest defeat in Parliament's history over her European Union divorce deal, narrowly survived a no-confidence vote the next day and was left scrambling for a workable new Brexit plan.
Outside, rival protesters sounded off and squared off, with some aiming angry shouts of "traitor" at their opponents.
Brexit has divided Britain, and left the country's democratic system battered, if not broken.
"We have become an international laughing stock: anxious, angry, uncertain, divided," opposition Labour Party lawmaker Chris Bryant said during Tuesday's EU debate, lamenting that politicians had "squandered two years" arguing about Brexit.
Boogie Cousins overcomes nerves in 1st game with Warriors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins was nervous. His stomach felt tight and filled with butterflies. He grabbed his phone and fired off texts to family and friends. He talked to his brother and sister.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors reassured Cousins it wasn't just about Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It's about the rest of his career.
Making his Warriors debut after being sidelined for nearly a year, the big man called Boogie scored 14 points before fouling out of a 112-94 victory.
"It's been a long journey," Cousins said. "This was probably one of the best days of my life being back on the floor playing the game that I love."
