This man let an 11-year-old girl drive to school — in a stolen car, Illinois cops say

As parents dropped off their children for another day of schooling at W.J. Murphy Elementary School, officials there saw something odd.
Police say “multiple employees” at the school in Round Lake Park, Illinois, noticed an 11-year-old driving a car on January 9, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. The car stopped and the 11-year-old, who was behind the wheel, exited the car, while a 9-year-old exited from the backseat, police say.
Then, police say, employees saw a man — identified as 31-year-old Khafilu Oshodi — move “from the front passenger seat to behind the wheel” and drive away, according to The Daily Herald.
Police described him as a “relative” of the children, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Now, police have issued an arrest warrant for Oshodi, who faces one charge for driving while suspended and two charges of child endangerment, according to NBC Chicago.
“Drop off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day,” Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko told The Chicago Sun-Times. “Numerous children, staff and parents are present in the drop off area. This irresponsible behavior could’ve resulted in any number of tragic scenarios.”
Police say the child was driving a rental car that had been stolen earlier this month, but no one has been charged in the theft, according to The Chicago Tribune.
“Police said they have checked the suspect’s last known address and contacted relatives asking them to encourage Oshodi to come to the Round Lake Park Police Station without success, and the warrant was issued,” according to The Chicago Tribune.
