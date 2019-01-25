National

President Donald Trump announces deal to reopen the US government — temporarily

By Josh Magness

January 25, 2019 02:23 PM

President Trump announced a deal with Congress at a White House press conference to end the five week long government shutdown. This follows Democrats withholding federal funding for a US-Mexico border wall.
President Trump announced a deal with Congress at a White House press conference to end the five week long government shutdown. This follows Democrats withholding federal funding for a US-Mexico border wall.
President Trump announced a deal with Congress at a White House press conference to end the five week long government shutdown. This follows Democrats withholding federal funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

On the 35th day of the partial government shutdown — the longest-ever in U.S. history — President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached to temporarily reopen it.

The news came on the same day that 800,000 federal workers missed their second paycheck during the shutdown, according to The Atlantic.

President Trump had demanded $5.7 million of funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but congressional Democrats refused to provide any funding for a wall after retaking the House of Representatives.

Neither side had budged, and the shutdown continued to drag on for weeks with no solution.

Then on Friday, Trump revealed that he and congressional leaders had a deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks. It keeps the government funded until Feb. 15, possibly setting up another showdown over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.

He threatened that he has a “powerful alternative” that he “did not want to use.” CNN reported that the White House was “preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border” to get funding.

President Trump proposed a deal to end the partial government shutdown and to help fund the border wall on Jan. 19. In exchange for the $5.7 billion for funding for the border wall, he offered temporary protections for Dreamers.

