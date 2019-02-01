Beyonce and Jay-Z offer concert tickets ‘for life’ if you ditch the meat and go vegan

Is the power of Bey stronger than the allure of those chicken wings you’re going to scarf down while watching the Super Bowl?
She’s hoping.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are encouraging fans to adopt vegan diets by dangling a golden carrot - lifetime tickets to their concerts.
Beyonce made the offer in an Instagram post on Thursday.
“What is your Greenprint?” the post read. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.
Fans are all in. Sorta.
The effort promotes The Greenprint Project which encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet to reduce their environmental footprint,” according to CBS News.
“The project is linked to a recently-published book by Beyoncé’s trainer, Marco Borges, for which she and Jay-Z wrote the introduction.”
The power couple has worked with Borges for several years now; Shape magazine says he’s the one who “inspired Jay to take the vegan plunge.”
Fans might recall that in December 2013 the couple kicked off a #22DaysVegan challenge.
Borges told Shape the effort was Jay-Z’s idea after he wrapped up a tour in Europe. “He said he wanted to challenge himself and asked me for help with meal plans,” he told the magazine.
Before they started, Borges encouraged Jay-Z to try eating plant-based breakfasts.
Shape reported that the singer’s “go-to breakfast” then was “oatmeal cooked with water or almond milk and topped with fresh berries or nuts.”
“Beyoncé and Jay Z are known to be vegan curious,” writes Vogue. “Before Coachella last year, Beyoncé adopted a plant-based diet — and posted a homemade avocado-toast on social media to prove it. “
In a statement about this new challenge, the couple said they will be ditching meat, too, and that information about the benefits of a vegan diet are “hard to ignore,” Vogue reported.
“The benefits of a single plant-based meal a day can have such a profound impact on our health and the environment, spanning from cutting carbon emissions to conserving water,” the statement said. “We want to challenge you as we challenge ourselves to move towards a more plant-based lifestyle.”
The Greenprint website, where people can enter the sweepstakes, offers ways people can switch things up, including “meatless Mondays,” eating two plant-based meals a day or eating plant-based at work.
E! News calls attention to the “fine print.”
The pair of free concert tickets “are for up to 30 years, the winner must be a United States resident, 18 or older to enter and can only attend one concert per tour,” according to E! “Still, whoever that lucky person is will have three decades of free Bey and Jay shows. Not too shabby.”
The sweepstakes ends on April 22 and one winner will be randomly selected, according to the contest rules posted on the Greenprint website.
There are no details on how Beyonce will know you’ve actually gone vegan; it appears to be honor system. So drop that corn dog.
