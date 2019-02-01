Stone Mountain Park to close Saturday in light of protests

FILE - This June 23, 2015, file photo shows a carving depicting Confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis in Stone Mountain, Ga. An estimated 1 million visitors are expected in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl, but the Stone Mountain Memorial Association said Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, it was closing the 3,600-acre (1456-hectares) park because it could not adequately police an influx of left-wing protesters who plan to gather there. The park is best known for the carving of Confederate leaders on the face of the granite mountain. John Bazemore, File AP Photo