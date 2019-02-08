In or out of the House, John Dingell was at home on Twitter

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2012 file photo, Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., addresses supporters during the Michigan Democratic election night party at the MGM Grand Detroit. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history who mastered legislative deal-making and was fiercely protective of Detroit's auto industry, has died at age 92. Dingell, who served in the U.S. House for 59 years before retiring in 2014, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home in Dearborn, said his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo