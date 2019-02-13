Club: Mardi Gras tradition is not the same as blackface

FILE - In this March 4, 2014 file photo, members of the Krewe of Zulu hold painted coconuts to give to parade-goers, as they march during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. New Orleans' widely recognized Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club says its tradition of using black makeup for its Mardi Gras float riders is not the same as "blackface," a controversy that has embroiled officials nationwide. The club Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 distributed a statement in an effort to head off any criticism of its long-standing custom of parade riders blackening their faces. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo