NC officer and wife were fighting at Waffle House — then came gunfire, police say

By Simone Jasper

February 14, 2019 01:58 PM

McClatchy file image

A North Carolina police officer is accused of shooting his wife after a Waffle House fight, according to officials in Raeford, about 40 miles west of Fayetteville.

Corey Manning was in custody at about 6 a.m. Thursday after police say they responded to a call at a McDonald’s restaurant, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Manning and his wife were fighting at a nearby Waffle House, and he struck her vehicle when she tried driving away, according to WRAL. She went to McDonald’s, and Manning hit her car another time, the station reports.

Manning “hit his wife with a car before shooting her in the leg,” according to ABC11.

His wife was taken to a hospital and is “in stable condition,” the Fayetteville Observer reports.

Manning, a campus police officer with Fayetteville State University, is on leave “pending the outcome of the Raeford police investigation,” spokesperson Jeffery Womble told the news outlet.

The officer didn’t face charges as of Thursday morning, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Raeford Police Chief Marc Godwin said “the gun involved was not Manning’s service weapon,” the ABC11 report said.

