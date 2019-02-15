‘Kiss cam’ captures former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn on Valentine’s Day

Judging by the crowd’s reaction, the kiss was a slam dunk.
Former President Jimmy Carter, 94, and wife Rosalynn, 91, were attending an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day when they were showcased on the NBA team’s “Kiss Cam.”
At first, the 39th president smiled and waved when he saw himself on the video screen.
But the announcer made one thing clear.
“No, no wave — a kiss!”
The long-term lovers then shared a quick smooch for the cheering and clapping crowd.
“We’re going viral with that one,” the announcer said.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it’s the third time since 2015 that Carter and his wife have been on the “Kiss Cam.”
The Atlanta Hawks — which lost to the New York Knicks 106-91 — were honoring the former president for his service to the nation and other philanthropic causes, according to The Associated Press. It was also “Love Wins Night” to honor the LGBTQ community.
The couple has been married since July 1946. After their first date, Carter told his mother that he believed Rosalynn was going to be his wife, according to an interview with the former president in The Washington Post.
“I didn’t know that for years,” Rosalynn told The Washington Post.
In a 2015 interview, the former president admitted that his wife turned down his first proposal, according to The Huffington Post.
“I kept trying, and finally, she said okay,” he said, according to The Huffington Post.
Throughout their decades-long bond, the pair used a phrase to express their love for each other, the president told PEOPLE Magazine.
”‘I love you the goodest.’ That’s what my mother and daddy used to say back and forth,” he said, “and I picked it up with Rosa.”
It seems the love is still burning just as strong.
“I can’t think of anything (else I want)” Carter told The Washington Post.
His wife answered the same.
“No, I’m happy,” she told the newspaper.
