School threat system fields thousands of tips in first month

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo Sara Smith, left, and her daughter Karina Smith visit a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. There have been more than 415 incidents of gunfire on U.S. school grounds since 2013, according to Every Town for Gun Safety, a nonprofit aimed at reducing domestic gun violence. Last year’s carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School surpassed the 1999 Columbine High School massacre as the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo