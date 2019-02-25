Cops took man to DUI test after SC crash, not hospital, reports say. He died days later

A 58-year-old Charleston, South Carolina, man was taken to the city’s police station after a car crash for a breathalyzer test instead of the hospital, according to a report from NBC News. The man had internal injuries and collapsed at the police station, dying four days later, the station reports.
Charleston police are now asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate what led to Nathaniel Rhodes’s death, WCSC reports. In a statement, Charleston’s police chief said a document “raised questions about whether their police officers followed proper procedures” when they took Rhodes to the police station, according to WCSC.
“A form refusing medical treatment was signed by the officer, not Rhodes,” NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez said in the story that aired Sunday night.
“After NBC News started asking questions about the case, Charleston’s police chief asked the state to conduct an independent investigation,” Gutierrez reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Rhodes got into a car crash in August 2018, WCBD reports, and police say he had an open container in the car. Officers gave Rhodes roadside sobriety tests and then took him to the station for a breathalyzer test, according to WCBD.
Video provided by Rhodes family attorney Justin Bamberg shows Rhodes losing consciousness in the police station.
“He should have been taken straight, directly to the hospital,” Annette Rhodes, his wife, told NBC News
In a statement, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, “The loss of a life is always tragic and must be taken very seriously. I have requested that SLED conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. The Charleston Police Department is committed to protecting and serving the people of our city, while always being transparent and accountable for our actions in the process,” WCBD reports.
Police turned the investigation into the death over to the state Friday, the Charleston Post & Courier reported. The two-car crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2018, the newspaper reported.
A representative for Rhodes family attorney Justin Bamberg said the family plans to have a press conference Monday to further discuss the case.
Comments