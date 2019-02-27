Cohen implicates Donald Trump Jr. in porn star coverup

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, signed one of the checks to reimburse illegal hush money payments to a porn star to conceal an affair, Michael Cohen testified before Congress on Wednesday.

The check also was signed by Alan Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Cohen testified.

Cohen made the allegation in his opening statement before the House Oversight Committee.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign fraud while working for Trump, The Washington Post reported. He faces a three-year prison sentence.

Cohen said he brokered a $130,000 payment in 2016 to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement about an affair Clifford said she had with Trump in 2006, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Checks from President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. reimbursed him for that payment, Cohen testified Wednesday.

Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of campaign fraud and Russian influence in the 2016 election, according to USA Today.

Cohen began testifying before Congress on Tuesday in a closed session, CNN reported. Following his public testimony before Congress on Wednesday, he is set for another closed session on Thursday.

He’s expected to accuse Trump of “racist language, lies about his wealth and possible criminal conduct,” The New York Times reported.