Teacher said toddler fell, but video shows something much worse, Missouri lawyer says

A 3-year-old girl was rushed from her daycare to a hospital earlier this month and needed seven stitches for a head injury, according to FOX2 in St. Louis.

In a note sent home to the toddler’s parents, the Brighter Day Care and Preschool teacher wrote that the girl fell down when her head was cut, FOX2 reported. The daycare is in Pine Lawn, near St. Louis.

But security video obtained by the child’s family shows another story. The family’s attorney, Jennifer Hansen, released a recording of that daycare’s surveillance video to McClatchy.

In the video, a staff member with Brighter Day Care and Preschool is seen walking up to the child who was standing near a table where other classmates were seated.

The teacher grabbed the girl by an arm and briskly walked away from the tables. The teacher then dragged the child, yanked her up and threw her across the room, the video shows.

The girl was thrown into a cabinet, FOX2 reported.

In the video, the 3-year-old could be seen holding onto her head when the teacher pulled her up from the ground. The teacher then lifted the girl from the ground and carried her to get a roll of paper towels. That’s where the video ended.

Neither the girl or her family were identified by Hansen.

“This sweet little girl is getting lots of love and support from her family while she heals from her injuries,” Hansen said in a statement to McClatchy. “Her family hopes that the release of the surveillance footage will result in justice for this child and ensure that other children are not harmed by the very people entrusted to keep them safe.”

Hansen said the family plans to file a lawsuit against the daycare.

A police sergeant said the North County Police Cooperative is investigating the Feb. 1 daycare incident, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The girl was “hospitalized for three days” after her head wound became infected, the newspaper reported.

The daycare’s Director Sharon Williams fired the teacher in the video, FOX2 reported.

“We can assure you the children are no longer in danger,” Sgt. Kevin Smith said, according to the Post-Dispatch.

In a written statement, Williams’ attorney told FOX2 that “All teachers and staff are properly trained and extremely qualified,” and that “a quality education in a safe environment is of the utmost importance to our teachers and staff.”

Hansen said the girl who was injured and her brother “no longer attend the daycare,” the Post-Dispatch reported.