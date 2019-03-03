Family says it is seeking justice for man killed by police

CORRECTS BYLINE TO KATHLEEN RONAYNE INSTEAD OF RICH PEDRONCELLI - Sequette Clark, center, the mother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, discusses the decision not to prosecute the two Sacramento Police officers involved, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2019. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot Stephon Clark, 22, and no charges will be filed against them. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo