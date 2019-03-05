AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

House panel seeks documents on 81 people linked to Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats launched a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season with potentially damaging inquiries into his White House, campaign and family businesses.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday his panel was beginning the probe into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power and is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.
The broad investigation could be setting the stage for an impeachment effort, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming report before trying any drastic action. Nadler said the document requests, with responses to most due by March 18, are a way to "begin building the public record."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
"Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms," said Nadler, D-N.Y. "Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee."
Trump dismissed the Nadler probe and others as futile efforts "in search of a crime."
___
Community struggles with the devastation caused by tornado
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Picking through the twisted debris that had been her Alabama mobile home, Carol Dean found her wedding dress and a Father's Day note to her husband reading, "Daddy, I love you to pieces." But the storm took the 53-year-old husband and father.
Dean was on the clock Sunday afternoon at Walmart while her husband was home in Beauregard. As forecasters warned stormy weather was heading toward the Alabama-Georgia line, she said, David Wayne Dean sent a text message cautioning a friend to keep up with the weather on the news.
Then the storm hit and David Dean didn't make it out. His body was found on the other side of an embankment in the neighbor's yard.
"Our son found him," Dean said between sobs Monday. "He was done and gone before we got to him. My life is gone. He was the reason I lived, the reason that I got up."
The tornado that struck the area where the Deans lived packed winds estimated at 170 mph (274 kph) and chewed a path of destruction nearly a mile (1.6 kilometer) wide. Mobile homes tucked among tall pine trees were swept from their bases and smashed into unrecognizable piles of rubble. Toys, clothes, insulation, water heaters and pieces of metal were scattered across the hillsides where once towering pines were snapped in half.
___
Japan court OK's Nissan ex-Chairman Ghosn's release on bail
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo District Court approved the release of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail on Tuesday, although the end of his four months of detention in Japan was delayed when prosecutors appealed that decision.
Prosecutors filed their objection to Ghosn's release within hours of the announcement he was going to be granted bail.
A lawyer for Ghosn said he would not be able to leave the Tokyo Detention Center until Wednesday at the earliest, even if the appeal is rejected, because bail procedures can't be done at night.
The acceptance of Ghosn's request for bail, his third, came a day after the lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.
Hironaka, who recently joined Ghosn's defense team, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99 percent.
___
APNewsBreak: Border agents using firearms at lower rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Firearms use by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents is declining, and less-lethal force is also down, according to data obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. The decrease comes as fewer people are crossing the border illegally and after the agency overhauled how force should be deployed at the border.
There were 15 instances where officers and agents used firearms during the budget year 2018, down from a high of 55 was reported during the 2012 budget year, and down from 17 during 2017's budget year and 25 the budget year before.
Despite high-profile instances in recent months where agents used tear gas on groups of migrants that included children, use of less-lethal force like tear gas, batons or stun guns are also down, to 898. That's a decrease from the high in 2013 of 1,168, according to the data.
There are high-profile exceptions, like the shooting death by agents of a 19-year-old Guatemalan woman who crossed the border near Laredo, Texas, last May, but the firearms low comes as Border Patrol agents and Customs officers face an increase in the number of assaults, according to the data.
Fewer people are being apprehended crossing the border illegally each year — about 400,000 last year compared with more than 1 million in 2000. Those apprehended used to be mostly single men from Mexico, but now an increasing number of families from Central America are caught crossing the border illegally — since January nearly 100,000 families have been apprehended between ports of entry. From October through September 2018, about the same number of families was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.
___
Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
SEATTLE (AP) — A London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant, the second success including the "Berlin patient," doctors reported.
The therapy had an early success with Timothy Ray Brown, a U.S. man treated in Germany who is 12 years post-transplant and still free of HIV. Until now, Brown is the only person thought to have been cured of infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. They're also impractical to try to cure the millions already infected.
The latest case "shows the cure of Timothy Brown was not a fluke and can be recreated," said Dr. Keith Jerome of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle who had no role. He added that it could lead to a simpler approach that could be used more widely.
The case was published online Monday by the journal Nature and will be presented at an HIV conference in Seattle.
___
Macron's plea for Europe lays down battle lines for May vote
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's plea to voters in 28 nations to choose a stronger European Union has gained support from outside his borders — and a good deal of skepticism from within.
In a column published for Tuesday's editions throughout the bloc, Macron advised voters in the May 23-26 EU parliament elections to reject nationalist parties that "offer nothing," laying down the battle lines for the vote.
Macron himself defeated an anti-EU candidate to become modern France's youngest leader, but his popularity at home has dipped since taking office to the strains of the bloc's anthem, "Ode to Joy."
The column is his furthest-reaching attempt to shore up the EU, where nationalist and populist candidates have seen gains, including in neighboring Italy and most recently in the Estonia general election on Sunday.
"Freedom, protection and progress: we need to build European renewal on these pillars. We can't let nationalists with no solutions exploit people's anger. We can't sleepwalk to a diminished Europe. We can't remain in the routine of business as usual and wishful thinking," he wrote.
___
China sets robust growth target to shore up cooling economy
BEIJING (AP) — China's government announced a robust annual economic growth target and a 7.5 percent rise in military spending Tuesday at a legislative session overshadowed by a tariff war with Washington.
In a bid to defuse U.S. and European complaints the Chinese system is rigged against foreign companies, Premier Li Keqiang promised in a speech to the National People's Congress they will be "treated as equals" with Chinese competitors.
Li, the country's top economic official, set this year's growth target at 6 to 6.5 percent, reflecting official determination to shore up a cooling, state-dominated economy and prevent politically dangerous job losses in the face of U.S. tariff hikes and weaker global demand. It is off slightly from last year's 6.6 percent growth, a three-decade low, but would be among the world's strongest if achieved.
The premier promised to "promote China-U.S. trade negotiations," but gave no details of talks aimed at ending the fight with President Donald Trump over Beijing's technology ambitions and complaints it steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.
Li pledged higher spending on technology development the ruling Communist Party sees as a path to prosperity and global influence and more money for education, social programs and public works construction.
___
Unusual alliance in Sri Lanka forged to save blue whales
When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes, business interests often supersede those of the endangered marine mammals.
But in Sri Lanka, an unusual alliance has been forged: conservationists and shipping companies have aligned in a bid to move the heavily-trafficked lane about 28 kilometers (17 miles) away to help avoid collisions between whales and freighters. The only holdout is Sri Lanka, which has so far declined to sign off on the proposal, jeopardizing the future there of the biggest animal ever known to have lived on the planet, scientists say.
The hundreds of blue whales in Sri Lankan waters — marine biologists estimate there are 600 to 1,500 — feed on tiny shrimp in the shipping lane, and are also believed to mate and give birth nearby. Shipping executives say they would gladly relocate the traffic corridor, recognizing their ships would be safer in waters not already clogged with fishing vessels, whale-watching boats and the whales themselves, which can grow to more than 33 meters (100 feet), more than twice the length of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur.
Bryan Wood-Thomas, vice president of the World Shipping Council, said the group wrote to the Sri Lankan prime minister in 2017, affirming that all major international shipping organizations believed Sri Lanka should work with the United Nations to move its traffic lane.
"This is one of the few cases in the world where we can physically separate ships from where the whales are," Wood-Thomas said. "Yes, it adds a little distance, fuel and money to shipping costs, but the extra cost is really minor."
___
Hillary Clinton rules out a rematch with Trump in 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12 .
Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."
She says, "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."
She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, "Don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises" from the Trump administration.
___
$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina
The mystery is over. Partly.
Lottery officials on Monday announced that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October — the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history — but elected to remain anonymous.
A lottery commission statement said the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000.
The biggest jackpot in U.S. history — a $1.585 billion Powerball prize won on Jan. 13, 2016 — was split between buyers in three states. That jackpot also had some mystery as the California winners didn't come forward until about six months later.
"We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," said Hogan Brown, the Commission's Executive Director. "We respect the winner's decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner's wishes."
Comments