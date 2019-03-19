Man accused of stealing from dead girlfriend removes GPS tracker, vanishes in Everglades

A Miami-Dade judge has revoked the bond of Alejandro Aparicio, the ex-boyfriend of a real estate executive who was found dead in their home in October 2017, deeming him a flight risk after he removed his ankle GPS tracking device early Monday.
The judge issued an arrest warrant for Aparicio. The problem is no one knows where he is.
Aparicio, 60, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with stealing money from Andrea Greenberg, his on-and-off girlfriend of 17 years. He was released on Feb. 13 after surrendering his two passports and agreeing to wear a GPS tracking device to enforce a daily curfew of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
But early Monday morning, Aparicio removed the ankle device and vanished. The last known location of the GPS tracker was 39025 S.W. Eighth Street, in the middle of the Everglades.
Assistant State Attorney Mary Ernst also charged Aparicio with forging the passports he had surrendered to the court. Greenberg’s sister Valerie, who has been in the middle of a long legal battle with Aparicio over Greenberg’s estate, claimed the passports showed a forged stamp of entry into Madrid on February 20, 2018 — the date Aparicio had been required to attend a mandatory hearing in Miami in the civil case.
On Sunday, Aparicio posted a rambling statement on Facebook, addressed to the late Greenberg, that some of his friends have interpreted as a suicide note.
“I can’t bear any longer the never-ending yearning to feel the warmth of your skin, the smell of your neck, the sparkle in your gaze, you sweet smile, the joy of your laughter, the flawless beauty of your face looking down on me,” Aparicio wrote.
“To move onward in a new realm. Together. Hand in hand. Be completely, unequivocally and eternally yours. Take care of you. Be your irreplaceable only love and family again ... Always and Forever,” the post continued.
“Reunited again, as we always were, US against the world, on our terms. Our LOVE of loves complete and alive once more for all eternity. It’s time, my Angel,” the post concluded.
Aparicio had also started posting hundreds of photographs of him and Greenberg in late February, soon after he was released on bond.
Some of his friends, who spoke to the Herald on condition of anonymity, say they fear he may have committed suicide.
“He said goodbye to this physical world and made some statements that he was going to meet Andrea in the spiritual world,” said one lifelong friend of Aparicio, who grew up with him in Bogota.
“I think he’s resigned to his fate,” the friend said. “He’s told us he can’t even get a job at McDonald’s. He has hit the proverbial rock bottom. I don’t know that Alejandro has it in him to serve time in jail, and the case against him is pretty compelling. So he has either taken his life or gone on the lam.”
Another friend confessed that they had never even heard of Andrea until her death, even though she and Aparicio had dated for 17 years.
“He didn’t post any pictures of her while she was living,” the friend said. “Then he started posting photos of them together to build the case that they were soulmates. That was absolute nonsense. It was too little, too late.”
Greenberg was found dead in her Morningside home on Oct. 10, 2017, after Aparicio found her unresponsive on their couch. Her death was ruled an accidental overdose of three kinds of street-grade fentanyl.
Greenberg’s friends and family were suspicious about the circumstances of her death from the start, since Andrea was not known to take drugs and had recently started a program to lose weight. They were also dubious about Aparicio’s withdrawal of thousands of dollars from Greenberg’s estate from his home computer just three hours after her death.
During the ongoing legal battle between Aparicio and Valerie in probate court, investigators determined that Aparicio had attempted to pass off her living will as her last will and testament, which would have made him the sole beneficiary of her $600,000 estate.
The next hearing in the civil case is scheduled for April 3.
The trial on the charges of first-degree grand theft, organized fraud and uttering forged instruments is scheduled for June 3.
