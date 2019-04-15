Your child’s favorite toy has holes, missing eyes. You may be able to get it fixed.

Lysol seeks to bring new life to loved, worn-out toys Lysol’s Teddy Repair initiative launched April 10 and invites parents to enter their child’s toys in a sweepstakes to get them repaired and cleaned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lysol’s Teddy Repair initiative launched April 10 and invites parents to enter their child’s toys in a sweepstakes to get them repaired and cleaned.

Tattered ears, stuffing that falls out, worn-down fur. All are typically results of a child’s love for their favorite stuffed toy.

That toy may have been dragged through outdoor play, school days and family gatherings. And as the years pass, the child’s beloved toy may fade, have holes to be mended, and eyes replaced.

Now Lysol is offering to clean and mend some of those still-loved toys.

Lysol’s Teddy Repair initiative launched April 10. Parents are invited to enter their child’s toy in a sweepstakes to get them repaired and sanitized, according to a recent press release.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Parents nationwide can enter the sweepstakes online through April 23. Entered toys should be no longer than 12 inches. Lysol will identify up to 500 stuffed animals in the most need of care. Winning toys will be chosen April 30.

Lysol will repair and sanitize the selected stuffed companions and add a RFID-equipped tracking bracelet to the toy so parents can track it during the repair process, according to the release.

“Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is specially designed to kill bacteria and sanitize many of the items that we wear and touch daily, including those that are near and dear to children,” Ferran Rousaud, Lysol marketing director, said in the release.

Lysol’s Teddy Repair website also offers do-it-yourself tips on mending and cleaning stuffed animals from Mandi Gubler, a blogger and mom.

“As a mom and DIYer, repairing items around the home is something I do daily, but it takes on added importance when I’m fixing something for my children,” Gubler said in the release. “I’m so excited to be partnering with Lysol on the Teddy Repair initiative to create DIY tips that parents can use to fix and sanitize their children’s stuffed friends.”