Here’s why over 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang’s chicken dinners have been recalled

A labeling mistake turned some P.F. Chang’s chicken dinners into a food allergy danger, causing food colossus Conagra Brands to recall 2,094,186 pounds of the frozen dinners Saturday.

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai dinner and Home Menu Chicken Fried Rice dinner contain milk. That’s not declared in the ingredients section, which commonly breaks out allergens.

That’s not a problem if the person eating it doesn’t have a milk allergy. If the consumer does have a milk allergy, it’s a major enough problem that this is classified as a Class 1 recall, which the USDA defines as “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”





The list of sizes and expiration dates of the bagged dinners recalled can be seen by clicking here. Those with milk allergies or who think they might be serving the meal to someone with milk allergies can return the dinners to the place of purchase for full refund.

According to the USDA recall notice, they went to retail stores nationwide and Conagra found the problem by “a routine label verification check.”

Conagra also had this problem in March with Chef Boyardee microwave meals.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call 1-800-860-3498.