Miss USA, Fort Mill High grad, on “Live” morning show interrupted by royal baby news

NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst crowned Miss USA Watch the moment NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst is crowned the new Miss USA Thursday night May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the moment NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst is crowned the new Miss USA Thursday night May 3, 2019.

Morning TV watchers in Fort Mill may have seen a familiar face on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday morning — Fort Mill High School graduate and newly crowned Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

But her appearance on the show was cut short by the announcement of a new royal baby — the first son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Before the interruption, Kryst told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she moved to New York City from Charlotte on Friday.

Charlotte corporate attorney Kryst won the Miss USA pageant May 2 in Reno, Nev.

“My mom is the person who really inspired me to compete in pageants,” Kryst told Ripa and Seacrest.

Kryst’s mother won the Mrs. North Carolina US title when Kryst was still in grade school.

In ninth grade, Kryst entered and won her first pageant — Miss Freshman at Rock Hill’s Northwestern High School. When the family moved and she transferred to Fort Mill High School, she won the Miss Fort Mill High School pageant.

SHARE COPY LINK Cheslie Kryst is up and running before the sun is up and may not be home until well after the sun is down.

Ripa said they’ve interviewed many Miss USAs and Miss Americas, and “it never gets less exciting.”

“You have that crackly thing that draws all the attention to you,” Ripa told Kryst.

When she asked Kryst if she always had that, Kryst said: “no, I can’t say so.”

“When I was a little kid I was that little nerd,” Kryst told Ripa and Seacrest. “I loved Harry Potter. I wouldn’t get in trouble for talking in class, I would get in trouble for being in math class and pulling out my Harry Potter book and reading in the middle of class. It was always me.”

Then the TV program broke into news of the royal birth as Kryst started to talk about how she began competing in pageants.

The baby is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild, the BBC News reported Monday morning.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is a dual citizen of the UK and the U.S., BBC reported, and is 7th in line to the throne.