What to eat and drink at Disneyland’s new Star Wars park. Oh — and there’s alcohol

Here’s a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Have you ever wondered it would be like to drink with Han Solo at a “Star Wars” cantina — or try some blue milk on Tatooine?

Well, Disney heard your thoughts.

Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land opens in Anaheim, California on May 31. The attraction will feature some brand new out-of-this world foods and beverages, including the aforementioned blue milk and its more — ahem — verdant counterpart.

Before you make a Kessel Run to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, here’s a menu of some of the “Star Wars”-themed cuisine Disney has to offer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For more information about the new Star Wars land, including its location, reservations and rules, check out our comprehensive guide.

Oga’s Cantina

What it is: According to Disney, Oga’s Cantina is a place where “even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story.”

Reminiscent of the infamous watering hole audiences were introduced to in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Oga’s Cantina features a moody atmosphere and entertainment from DJ R-3X — known to many park visitors as Rex, the original pilot droid from the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.

The Cantina is the first place in Disneyland to sell alcohol to the public — previously its been available at the private Club 33 near the Pirates of the Caribbean ride (but only to members), and at the California Adventures park across from Disneyland.

Oga’s Cantina opens its doors at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California and Aug. 29, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Disney Parks) Disney Parks

What it sells: Alcoholic drinks — and lots of them. Though the specific ingredients in these whimsical cocktails haven’t been released, their names will have “Star Wars” fans tipsy with delight: the Jedi Mind Trick, Bloody Rancor, Bespin Fizz and Fuzzy Tauntaun, to name a few. They’ll have Jedis saying, “These are the drinks I’m looking for.”





And for the kiddos or non-drinkers, there are plenty of non-alcoholic options as well. A green confection called Oga’s Obsession looks particularly yummy.

Left to right, non-alcoholic drinks: Carbon Freeze, Oga’s Obsession provision and Cliff Dweller can be found at Oga’s Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Kent Phillips Disney Parks

According to the Disneyland website, drinks from the Cantina cost about $14.99 and under, so prepare to spend some credits if you want to drink like your favorite rebels.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

What it is: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is the largest dining space in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney describes it as “a multi-purpose transport shuttle docked on top of a large hangar” where chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs runs a mobile kitchen and restaurant — “a traveling diner for diners traveling.”

The Yobshrimp Noodle Salad, found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, is a marinated noodle salad with chilled shrimp. David Roark Disney Parks

Diners will be able to eat inside the hangar or outside next to the Black Spire marketplace.

What it sells:

The restaurant focuses on hearty dishes such as Yobshrimp Noodle Salad, a marinated noodle salad with chilled shrimp, and Oven-Roasted Tip Yip, which pairs roasted chicken with mixed greens, roasted vegetables, quinoa and pumpkin seeds in a creamy green curry ranch dressing. The Smoked Kaadu Ribs feature smoked, country-style sticky pork ribs with a blueberry corn muffin and cabbage slaw.

The Smoked Kaadu Ribs, found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, features smoked country sticky pork ribs with blueberry corn muffin and cabbage slaw. David Roark Disney Parks

Vegetarian options include the Ithorian Garden Loaf, a plant-based “meatloaf” with vegetables, and the Felucian Garden Spread, a plant-based kefta “meatball” dish with hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita bread.

There are also non-alcoholic drinks such as the Phatro and Moof Juice, and desserts including raspberry creme puffs and chocolate cake for those with a Chewbacca-sized sweet tooth.

According to the Disneyland website, meals at Docking Bay cost $14.99 and under per person.

Ronto Roasters

What it is: Podracing is hot on Batuu right now — so hot that its engines can be used to roast some gyro-style meat for visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

According to Disney, this market vendor will feature “a former smelter droid carefully turning the spit of meats” over a podracing engine.

Pictured here, left to right, are the Meiloorun Juice, the Turkey Jerky and the Ronto Wrap filled with spiced grilled sausage and roasted pork found at Ronto Roasters, located in the Black Spire Outpost market inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Kent Phillips Disney Parks

After all, nothing says “bon appetit” like a little rocket fuel.

What it sells: The stand sells spiced grilled sausage and roasted pork wraps, as well as specialty non-alcoholic drinks such as a Sour Sarlacc and a Tatooine Sunset.





Kat Saka’s Kettle

What it sells: Another Black Spire Outpost market stall, Kat Saka’s Kettle specializes in a unique combination of popcorn flavors — sweet, savory and spicy — called Outpost Mix. According to Disney, the brightly colored snack “offers customers a unique taste of Batuu.”

The Outpost Mix can be found at Kat Saka’s Kettle, located in the Black Spire Outpost market inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. David Roark Disney Parks

The Milk Stand

What it sells: It’s the one you’ve all been waiting for.

The Milk Stand at the Black Spire Outpost sells just that: milk. But it’s blue-colored milk of the bantha variety, first seen on the table of Luke Skywalker’s childhood home on Tatooine in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

More recently, green milk — harvested from female thala-sirens, not bantha — was introduced in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Blue Milk and Green Milk can be found in the Black Spire Outpost market inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. David Roark Disney Parks

Those wary of guzzling milk on a hot summer day shouldn’t worry. The new drinks are more akin to smoothies, Disney Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge told Entertainment Weekly in February.

Trowbridge said the blue drink is infused with berry and melon flavors, while the green version is lemon and citrus flavored.

And because they are made from plant-based, non-dairy milks, Blue Milk and Green Milk are great options for vegan or dairy-free visitors.

Now just don’t tell me the odds of them selling out on the first month.

Coca-Cola products

What they are: As with the rest of Disneyland, Coca-Cola products will be available at vendors throughout the new Star Wars land — but they’ll have a new kick.

Rather than traditional bottles, visitors can buy Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite in spherical bottles that look like thermal detonators straight out of 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” They come complete with labels in Aurebesh — the language on the planet of Batuu, where the new land is set.

Dasani water will also be available, in a simpler bottle that similarly features a label in Aurebesh.

“For over 40 years, people have been dreaming about stepping into the worlds of Star Wars,” Trowbridge said in a Coca-Cola news release about the products. “With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we want to give our guests the opportunity to finally make those dreams come true. We’ve worked very hard to make sure that every detail feels authentic and consistent with what a ‘real’ Star Wars location would provide.”

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.