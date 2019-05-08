You’ve heard of Florida Man. Now, brace yourselves for the TV show

Florida man shows cops the 2-foot-tall marijuana plant in his yard Flagler County police arrested Arthur Carracino after he invited them onto his property and showed off his large pot plant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flagler County police arrested Arthur Carracino after he invited them onto his property and showed off his large pot plant.

Florida Man is going all showbiz on us.

With all the wacky and weird stories the Sunshine State has going on, it was only a matter of time before someone had the idea for a TV show.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the folks at Oxygen are developing a true-crime series centered around the state’s “most outrageous, notorious and craftiest killers.”

Tentatively called “Florida Man,” the show will focus on the “silly antics many love,” but lean more toward chilling murders, Rod Aissa, the cable network’s executive vice president of original programming and development, told the outlet.

Yes, in Florida, truth is often stranger than fiction.

“When the murder is so bizarre, the motive so far-fetched and the crime so outlandish that it sounds like something from a Hollywood screenplay — there’s a good chance it was actually committed by a “Florida Man,” Oxygen said in a statement sent to the Miami Herald.

“With access to Florida investigators and prosecutors, this series zeroes in on America’s most notorious, outrageous, craftiest killers from the Sunshine State,” the network said. “The series will unravel the strange twists and turns and try in vain to reason how and why this breed of killers took their crimes to levels beyond comprehension.”

“Florida Man” will be produced by Blumhouse Television, run by Hollwood horrormeister Jason Blum, known for such scary movies as “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge” and “Insidious.”

Remember the Florida Man Challenge in March?





“Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get,” was all people could do at their keyboards for a few days.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the bizarre headlines their birthdays generated.

Riding a bike naked on the highway? Check.

Having sex with a tree? Check.

Offering pot to cops? Check.

Content surely won’t be lacking. An air date has not yet been set.