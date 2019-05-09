National

Over 320,000 chest of drawers recalled after one tips over and crushes a 2-year-old

Six of the Libra-style chests of drawers recalled U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A lack of stability and the death of a child pushed South Shore Furniture on Thursday to recall 322,500 Libra-style three-drawer chests in the United States, Canada and Mexico..

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”

And the notice says South Shore knows this because its received two reports of tip-overs involving children.

“One report stated that a child received bruises on his leg and scratches,” the notice says. “Another incident reported a fatality involving a 2-year-old and an unanchored, empty three-drawer chest.”

This covers models Nos. 3046033; 3070033; 3070223; 3159033; 3159223; 3050033; 3050223; 3113033; 10430; 10433; 10680; and 10682. Model numbers are on a label on the back of the chest.

South Shore is offering customers three options in this recall: a full refund with free pickup of the furniture; a full refund after removing the drawer slides from one side of the chest and, in packaging from South Shore and at the company’s expense, returning the drawer slides; or a free tip-over restraint kit with free in-home installation.

Once customers make their decision, they should call South Shore at 855-215-4932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

