Car reported stolen in case of missing Texas girl found

Houston police searching for leads in abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis The Houston Police Department is searching for leads in the assault of Darion Vence and abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Houston Police Department is searching for leads in the assault of Darion Vence and abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

A car that was reportedly stolen when a 4-year-old Texas girl disappeared late last week was found Tuesday in a suburban Houston parking lot, authorities said.

A woman spotted the gray Nissan Altima in a Missouri City parking lot and reported it to police, Houston police Detective Kenneth Fregia said during a news conference. He said the car was found unlocked and didn't appear to be damaged, and that detectives would go over it "with a fine-toothed comb."

Brittany Bowens, the mother of missing Maleah Davis, was at the scene as police conducted an initial search of the car. She could be seen crying and hitting her hands against the ground.

Police say Maleah's stepfather, Darion Vence, told investigators that he was driving the car to the airport to pick up the girl's mother Friday night when he pulled over to check if it had a flat tire. They say Vence said men in a pickup truck pulled up, knocked him out and abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son before eventually allowing him and the boy to go free.

Authorities say Vence reported the abduction at a hospital on Saturday night and explained that he had been in and out of consciousness over the previous 24 hours.

The car's tires appeared to be fine Tuesday, Fregia said.