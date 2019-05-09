Town hall ‘gutted’ after driver plows through and ends up in mayor’s office, NC cops say

Driver rams into Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County A man who crashed into Falcon’s town hall building was charged with reckless driving. He fell asleep at the wheel, cops say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man who crashed into Falcon’s town hall building was charged with reckless driving. He fell asleep at the wheel, cops say.

A 45-year-old man crashed into a North Carolina town hall building — driving all the way into the mayor’s office, cops say.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver “fell asleep, ran off the side of the road, hit a barrier” and plowed through the town of Falcon’s government building on Wednesday night, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The man was going 80 mph during the impact, which “gutted” the town hall in Cumberland County, according to WRAL.

The car went about three-quarters of the way into the building and came into the mayor’s office, causing about $30,000 in damage, ABC11 reports.

The man — whose name is spelled Anthony Pidwell and Anthony Tidwell in news reports — was facing a reckless driving charge, according to ABC11.

“Troopers said that he had a reaction to something he drank but that alcohol is not involved,” WRAL reports.

The driver ended up with minor injuries and said he was grateful to be alive, according to the station.

State troopers are investigating the crash, which leaves the town hall “unoccupied until the building is repaired,” The Fayetteville Observer reports.