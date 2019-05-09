More reason to hate spiders: Man blames one after ramming into bus stop, Ohio cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

After crashing into an Ohio bus stop, a 21-year-old driver blamed a spider, police said, according to WJW.

The man reported to police that he was driving when he saw the critter, hit a curb and then continued into the bus stop shelter on Wednesday, according to WEWS.

“The Sandusky Transit System shelter was completely destroyed,” WJW reported.

Police photos of the bus stop show shattered glass — and part of the bus stop frame — in the road. The photos were obtained by WOIO.

The front of the driver’s black Cadillac was wrecked in the front, and half of the windshield was shattered, the photos show.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, WEWS reported.

He was ticketed for failing to control the vehicle, according to WOIO.

Earlier this week, in Idaho, a wasp flew into a car just moments before a crash that killed a juvenile passenger, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Last month, in New York, another driver blamed a car wreck on a spider, the Charlotte Observer reported. The driver’s leg was injured.

That prompted the Cairo New York Police Department to issue a reminder: “We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place” if a spider sneaks up on you.