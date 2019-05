Dick Tomey, former Arizona head football coach, dies at 80

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1998, file photo, Arizona coach Dick Tomey, left, congratulates linebacker DaShon Polk after the Wildcats 23-20 win over Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game in San Diego. Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, died Friday night, May 10, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. He was 80. Tomey was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December. AP Photo

Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, has died of cancer. He was 80.

Tomey's family and the university said he died Friday night in Tucson. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.

Tomey won 95 games against 64 losses and four ties at Arizona while posting 11 winning season out of 14 with the Wildcats.

He was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State.

His family said in a statement that Tomey was a "tough as nails coach" who loved competition but who "was always, first and foremost, a people person."

He is survived by his wife, Nanci; a son, Rich, and daughter, Angie.

The family said a celebration of life will be announced later.