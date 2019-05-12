Man kept getting free cats from Craigslist — and kept killing them, Missouri cops say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A 20-year-old Missouri man admitted to police that he would scroll through Craigslist looking for cats that people listed for free or for sale — so that he could take the felines home and kill them, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors say Kaine A. Louzader “gruesomely killed and dismembered at least a dozen cats and kittens that he found on Craigslist,” the Post-Dispatch reported.

Those cat killings occurred between January 1 and May 9, police said, according to KMOV.

Police say that during that time, one dead cat and three mutilated kittens were reported found on or near Wild Deer Lane, where Louzader lives, according to KSDK.

While investigating last week, police saw a man in a Toyota Camry dump a dead cat out of a bag of water in that area, KSDK reported.

“Police identified Louzader to be driving a car that fit the description and contacted Louzader at the home where he was staying on Wild Deer Lane,” KSDK reported. “Louzader admitted in a police interview that he had killed multiple cats since January 1. He said he would pick up cats and kittens that people were selling or giving away on Craigslist, and he would strangle them or stomp on their heads in the bathtub or on the backyard patio.”

During an interview, police noticed cuts and scratches on Louzader, KTVI reported. He later admitted that the marks were from cats trying to get away while he was strangling them, the TV station reported.

Louzader has been charged with two counts of animal abuse by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, KTVI reported.

“The charges are felonies, not misdemeanors, because he’s accused of torturing or mutilating cats while they were alive,” the Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told KMOV this is a “scary situation” because if someone can torture and mutilate animals, they may be capable of doing something worse, the station reported.

“We’ve had several incidents over the years people involved in violent crimes, (and) lo and behold in their background some animal mutilation,” Lohmar said, according to the station.





More charges are expected to be filed against Louzader, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Louzader is being held on a $50,000 bond, KSDK reported.