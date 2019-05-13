Bear got into an unlocked car — and went on a shredding rampage, park video shows

Curious bear tears apart Colorado car A bear broke into and tore apart the inside of a car in Estes Park, Colorado, as wildlife officials reminded the public to keep their vehicles locked. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bear broke into and tore apart the inside of a car in Estes Park, Colorado, as wildlife officials reminded the public to keep their vehicles locked.

Video showing the aftermath of a bear’s brief stay in an unlocked car has enthralled social media, after it was posted on May 10 by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department.

The damage is near complete. Only the steering wheel appears to have survived intact, as the bear used its claws to rip through upholstery, shred the plastic doors and dashboard and pull down the ceiling.

“Two more vehicle break-ins by a bear...This video from last night’s incident shows what can happen to your vehicle if you leave your car doors unlocked,” said the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department on Facebook. “Bears are exceptionally smart.”

The 30-second video had been viewed 1.2 million times Monday and gotten 2,400 comments, many from people surprised that bears know how to open a car door.

Bears in North Carolina have become notorious in recent years for getting into parked vehicles, with Blue Ridge Public Safety posting images in 2017 of a bear sitting in the front seat of a car.

“We have received several reports of bears destroying vehicles so please take the time and lock your car doors,” said the agency’s post.

In one instance, a North Asheville woman told sheriff’s deputies she watched as a bear reached up and “opened the door” with its claws, according to WLOS.

Her’s was one of two cases in 2017 in which bears got stuck in cars after the doors shut behind them, reported WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio.

In both those cases, the cars were “totaled from damaged interiors,” reported the station.