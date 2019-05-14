UNC Charlotte shooting victim tweets video of his first steps after 13 days in hospital

UNCC shooting victim Drew Pescaro takes his first steps without a walker after 13 days in the hospital.

UNC Charlotte student Drew Pescaro, who was wounded in a shooting at the school last month, has taken his first steps after 13 days in the hospital.

The 19-year-old tweeted video of the big moment on Monday.

“Update: Day 13, took my first steps without a walker today, so I felt the need to share it with everyone,” Pescaro posted from the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Update: Day 13



Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone #CharlotteStrong #DrewStrong pic.twitter.com/yZIUe04Ncl — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 13, 2019

The 21-second video, which has been viewed 17,000 times and gotten 1,500 reactions, shows Pescaro in a hospital gown, rolling an IV stand as he walks with an unsteady gait down the hospital’s hallway.

He is aided by a hospital staffer holding him steady by one arm.

The specific wounds Pescaro suffered in the shooting have not been detailed. However, he has had at least two surgeries while in the hospital, according to updates posted on his Twitter page.

Pescaro was among six students shot — two of them fatally — in a UNCC classroom on April 30. A former student, 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, has been charged in the shootings.

Investigators have not yet detailed a motive.

The two killed students were identified by the university as Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville. The four wounded included Pescaro, who is from Apex, and Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia; Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex; and Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte.

Pescaro has tweeted a few times while in the hospital, including a Mother’s Day post thanking his mom.

“I can’t say enough about my Mom who has been supporting me through this whole process,” he tweeted. “So much time has been devoted towards getting me better and she has been at the head of all of it. I love her very much.”

His visitors have included representatives of the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers, including Panthers players Chris Hogan and D.J. Moore.

SHARE COPY LINK UNCC senior Krysta Dean was in a nearby classroom when shots rang out on April 30, 2019. "(What) was going through my head was I could very well die today," Dean said. "I was mentally preparing myself for what it would be like to get shot."