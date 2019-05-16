Woman arrested in 1990 death of baby faces charges in killing of 2nd child, SC cops say

How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

A South Carolina woman who was recently arrested in the cold case death of an infant now identified as her daughter is facing charges for the death of another baby in an investigation that had gone unsolved for 30 years, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

As she was in the death of the girl known publicly for decades as “Julie Valentine,” Brook Graham is facing charges in the death of another of her children, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. And like the “Julie Valentine” case, DNA evidence was used to link Graham to this child, a newborn boy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of the infant, whom the Sheriff’s Office calls “the brother of ‘Julie Valentine,’ ” was found in the woods on April 15, 1989, according to the news release.

After the connection was made between the 53-year-old Graham and “Julie Valentine,” the Sheriff’s Office said it reopened the infant boy’s cold case after being asked by a local newspaper, the Greenville News. When the Sheriff’s Office compared information with the Greenville Police Department, it said it “found striking similarities in the ‘Julie Valentine’ case,” and sent DNA to be tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the news release.

That evidence showed a match between the infant boy and Graham, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrest warrants show the Greenville resident has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child, and destruction or desecration of human remains.

Graham was not charged with murder because a medical examiner could not say if “the baby was born dead or alive,” according to the news release.

She was charged with murder, and homicide by child abuse when she was arrested April 4 in the death of “Julie Valentine,” Greenville County Detention Center records show. No bond was set on those charges, per jail records.

An autopsy proved that “Julie Valentine” was alive and “breathing outside of the womb before she died,” according to the Greenville News.

Since the 1990 death of the infant girl found “in a vacuum cleaner box in a field,” the Julie Valentine Center has been launched to help “child abuse and sex abuse victims,” WHNS reported.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our investigators, the shared information from the Greenville News and our continued partnership with the Julie Valentine Center, who brings cases involving children to the forefront and grants them a voice that would otherwise go unheard,” Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown said in a news release.