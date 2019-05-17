Vegas bus murder suspect bailed out: ‘This lady should not be on the streets,’ DA says

Video shows woman, 25, pushing 74-year-old man off bus, killing him Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released video of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas in March 2019 and later died. Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested for pushing the man. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released video of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas in March 2019 and later died. Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested for pushing the man.

A woman charged in the death of a 74-year-old man pushed off a Las Vegas bus in a brutal incident caught on video has been released from jail, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Wednesday.

Local prosecutors in Nevada and a friend of the victim aren’t happy about her release, KLAS reports.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, faces charges of open murder of an elderly or vulnerable person in the case, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday. She was released from jail last Friday after posting $100,000 bail, KSNV reports.

“I’m not happy,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said, according to KSNV. “I respect the judge’s decision but I can also disagree with the judge’s decision.”

Bishop is now on house arrest, Wolfson said, but he thinks it’s not safe for her to be out at all, according to KLAS. Wolfson also said he’ll likely ask for a new judge to reconsider Bishop’s bail status, the TV station reported.

“This lady should not be on the streets,” Wolfson said, according to KLAS. “This was a lady that had a violent past, who committed a very violent act; it was unprovoked, she has a history of failing to appear in court.”

Bishop’s arrest came after a March 21 incident in which 74-year-old Serge Fournier was pushed out of a bus in the city’s downtown around 5 p.m., but declined medical treatment when first responders arrived. He died the next month from injuries he sustained, police said.

Cadesha Bishop Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Fournier took himself to the hospital the day of the bus shoving, according to police. Authorities started investigating the case after the family notified police May 3 that Fournier had died of the bus incident injuries. The coroner ruled the death a homicide caused by “blunt force torso injuries,” according to the Review-Journal.

Police identified Bishop as the suspect, and said she “was argumentative with the people inside of the bus.” Witnesses told police Fournier had requested that the woman “be nicer to the passengers,” according to the Review-Journal.

“When the bus stopped to allow passengers off, Bishop and victim got into a verbal argument,” police said. “As the victim attempted to exit, Bishop shoved him out of the bus and onto the ground.”

Video shows Fournier falling hard onto the concrete outside the bus after a forceful push from another passenger on the bus.

“This was an unprovoked, unnecessary attack on a senior citizen with a walker,” Wolfson said, according to KSNV.

Bishop was arrested May 6 and booked in a Clark County jail, police said.

A friend of the victim agreed with Wolfson that Bishop should remain in custody, KSNV reports.

“Under the circumstances of such a violent act, I would prefer she would be in jail,” said Trevor Taylor, who was friends with the victim for a decade, according to the TV station.