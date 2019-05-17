Florida woman threatened to ‘shoot everyone’ at nearby elementary school, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies said Juliana Cote, a 26-year-old Tampa, Florida, woman, was arrested Thursday after she said in a public Facebook post that she was going to “shoot everyone” at the nearest school. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Tampa, Florida, woman was arrested Friday after deputies said she threatened to “shoot everyone” at the elementary school closest to her.

Juliana Cote, 26, made the shooting threat in a public Facebook post on Thursday, which she shared alongside a photo showing “a small fake firearm,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Authorities said Egypt Lake Elementary School is near Cote’s home, WTSP reports.

Deputies said they responded to Cote’s home after they were notified of the public post, and during an interview she admitted she had written it, according to WTSP.

Cote was arrested just before 5 a.m. on Friday, according to online Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records. She was booked at Falkenburg Road Jail, WFLA reports.

Cote is charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, jail records said.

She’s being held on $7,500 bond, according to jail records.