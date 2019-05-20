The Latest: Alabama gunman hunted; 1 officer dead, 2 wounded

The Latest on shootings of police officers in Auburn, Alabama (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say killed one Auburn police officer and wounded two others.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

Officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance at a mobile home park and were shot at by Wilkes, police said.

The Lee County coroner Bill Harris says an officer was taken from the scene and died in the emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and are expected to recover.

___

5:11 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren't immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.