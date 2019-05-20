You can take your dog to the movies — and drink liquor — at this Texas theater

So many ways to pamper your pet Here's some ways to make your pet feel extra special. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's some ways to make your pet feel extra special.

If you love going to the movies — and also your dog ... and alcohol — then this movie theater in Texas has a deal for you.

K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas — part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area — is a dog-friendly theater that allows owners to bring their four-legged friends for a movie.

Why?

“We have a big heart for our furry family members in our lives, and believe they should get a night out with you,” the K9 Cinemas website says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And also... “Because puppies & movies, duh,” the website says.

But it’s not just dogs and movies.

K9 Cinemas is “the world’s first dog-friendly movie theater with free wine & whiskey,” according to its Instagram page.

For the price of a $15 adult ticket, you can bring your dog with you to the movies and drink the included wine and liquor, according to the K9 Cinemas ticket page.

Oh, and the wine is “bottomless,” Insider reported.

If you’re under 21, the $15 ticket includes your dog’s admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.

And if you plan to go and skip all the drinks, your admission is free, the website says. Tickets for your pups are $5 each (with a maximum of two dogs per human).

If this all sounds too good to be true, you should know that K9 Cinemas is “transitioning into a members only facility open Monday through Saturday.”

The memberships range from $19 a month (or $12.50 per visit) to $29 month (or $20 per visit) and include unlimited monthly visits, free drinks and access to couches for movie lounging.

The theater shows older movies, NBCDFW reported just before the K9 Cinemas opened in December 2018, and it offers snacks, too.

Sometimes the theater has special shows, like the midnight showing of the Game of Thrones finale.

It also holds themed-event nights, like Tuesday church, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday trivia.

The theater was founded by Eric Lankford, 29, “a serial entrepreneur who recently moved to Dallas from Indianapolis,” reported GuideLive, the Dallas Morning News’ entertainment website.

“(He) says he used to make fun of folks who treated their pets as family, but that changed when Bear, an Australian Eskimo puppy, came into his life in 2017,” the site reported.





He was inspired to open the theater after realizing just how dog-friendly the area is — and when a grooming appointment for Bear had a two-week wait, according to GuideLive.

“I simply want to make other people as happy as Bear makes me,” Lankford said on the K9 Cinemas Facebook page. “When our customers come through our doors it’s nothing but smiles and laughter. Do those same people have a ton of stress and problems at home or work? I bet they do.

“But when they’re at K9 Cinemas snuggling up with their fur baby to a classic movie that all seems to fade away if only for a moment,” he continued. “And to me that was worth building K9 Cinemas.”



