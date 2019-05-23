National
NC college will welcome Georgia high school’s first black male valedictorian this fall
The first African-American male valedictorian at his high school in Georgia is coming to North Carolina for college.
And a video of him rapping to celebrate his achievements has amassed nearly half a million views.
Rawlin Tate Jr. took 21 AP classes, has a 4.7 GPA, “received over $1 million in scholarship offers” and is the first black male to be valedictorian in Woodland High School’s history, according to the school. Now he’s going to North Carolina A&T State University on a full academic scholarship, the high school said.
“You are an inspiration to many and we are so proud of all of your accomplishments,” the school said in a Facebook post.
His new university also shouted him out on Twitter.
“Congratulations!! Welcome to #Aggieland,” North Carolina A&T State University wrote.
Tate tweeted that he was also ranked number one in his class for seven years in a row, was accepted to 14 colleges and was a member of seven national honors societies.
He’s also a recording artist, an oboist, a concert pianist and an athlete on two varsity sports teams, according to his Twitter.
He showed off his musical chops in a video posted to Twitter.
The high school senior’s lowest grade on his transcript was a 98, and he never made below an A in his academic career, according to 11Alive.
“I’ve always been high achieving but to this degree — I’ve never really experienced this,” Tate told 11Alive. “I didn’t even know what a valedictorian was going into high school. I’ve just kept doing what I was doing, and now I’m here.”
