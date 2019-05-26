National

‘Dorm chef’ still cooking up culinary buzz

By VERENA DOBNIK Associated Press

In this May 20, 2019 photo, Jonah Reider shops for vegetables in New York's Union Square Greenmarket. Reider became a national sensation when he was a Columbia University senior several years ago, booted from his dorm for running a sophisticated supper club there.
In this May 20, 2019 photo, Jonah Reider shops for vegetables in New York's Union Square Greenmarket. Reider became a national sensation when he was a Columbia University senior several years ago, booted from his dorm for running a sophisticated supper club there. Richard Drew AP Photo
NEW YORK

Three years after graduation, the "dorm chef" is still cooking up culinary buzz.

Jonah Reider became a media sensation as a Columbia University senior booted from his dorm for running a sophisticated supper club there.

His club, Pith , now has a new incarnation in a high-rise apartment near Wall Street.

Reider flew overseas this spring to make a pilot for Japanese television. And he's planning a grilled cheese sandwich shop in Tokyo.

He's also launched a company that sells honey, salt and olive oil infused with CBD nationally, and THC in Oregon.

Despite all that, Reider says he doesn't want to be known as a chef.

He tells The Associated Press he's trying to inspire people to cook at home for friends and family rather than overspending at restaurants.

  Comments  