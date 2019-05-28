Canadian sentenced for selling encrypted phones to criminals

A Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry smartphones to criminals worldwide has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Vincent Ramos was sentenced Tuesday in San Diego for helping clients including the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico and Hells Angels in Australia.

Prosecutors say another client was a global drug-trafficking organization run by former University of Southern California football player Owen Hanson.

Authorities say it's the first conviction of its kind in the U.S.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The phones sent encrypted text messages through a closed network based in Hong Kong and Panama.

Ramos, who lives in the Vancouver area, made millions. He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. In a letter, Ramos told the judge he turned a blind eye to the drug trade's use of his phones.