The charging cables have burned fingers. The big box retail chain has recalled 90,000

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Charging cables should put energy into an electronic device, not burn skin off the user. That’s why Target recalled about 90,000 heyday 3-foot Lightning USB charging cables.

The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.”

This isn’t an idle concern. The notice says Target has received two reports of finger burns among 14 cases of “the cables smoking, sparking or igniting.”

Recalled cables are purple, green or blue, with model No. 080 08 8261 on the side of the packaging.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Target’s just taking the loss on this one, offering refunds of the cables made by Eden Prairie, Minnesota company Chug, Inc. and sold from June 2018 through January 2019 by Target. Just bring the cable to any Target store for a full refund.

For those with questions, call Target at 800-440-0680, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission