Something extra was in these chicken products, so 31,000 pounds got recalled

In organic chicken breast strips, nuggets and patties, bone might count as “organic” but doesn’t count as “food.” That’s the reason Perdue Foods made a not-food-in-your-food recall of 31,703 pounds of chicken products Friday.

According to the USDA recall notice, both the company and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received customer complaints about “pieces of bone material” in the chicken products.

Here’s what’s recalled:

▪ 11.2-ounce plastic trays of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders — Gluten Free with a Use By date of May 20, 2019.

▪ 12-ounce plastic trays of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets — Whole Grain with a Use By date of May 20, 2019.

▪ 12-ounce plastic trays of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Strips — Whole Grain with a Use By date of May 20, 2019.

▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat with case code No. 22143.

▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat with case code No. 77265 on the label.

Consumers with any of the above products can throw them away or return them to the place purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call Perdue at 866-866-3703.

Perdue Foods is not related to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.