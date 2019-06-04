Parkland deputy who failed to confront school shooter arrested on 11 criminal charges

Ex-BSO deputy’s movements at time of Parkland school shooting New video overlays deputy's movements with animation of shooter's actions and police radio calls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New video overlays deputy's movements with animation of shooter's actions and police radio calls.

Scot Peterson, the former Broward Sheriff’s deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, has been criminally charged for failing to confront a gunman who methodically shot and killed 17 students and staffers, state authorities said Tuesday.





The 56-year-old ex-deputy was arrested Tuesday on 11 charges — including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury — for his role in the massacre that shocked the United States, galvanized gun-control activism and led to changes in Florida’s law.

Peterson, who has long insisted he acted properly, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted.

The criminal charges against Peterson stemmed from an investigation by the Florida Department of Law of Enforcement, tasked by former Gov. Rick Scott to examine the response of law enforcement to the worst school shooting in state history. Peterson was charged with seven counts of child neglect, six of them felonies, plus three misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence and one misdemeanor count of perjury.

His arrest caught many in the law enforcement community off guard. Filing of criminal charges against police officers for failing to act is virtually unheard of in Florida.

But some state officials and parents of the dead students reacted with satisfaction that Peterson was jailed alongside Nikolas Cruz, the teenage gunman who launched the attack on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Every time (Peterson) knowingly lied, he caused further pain to the families,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was among the students killed. “He could have saved some of the 17. He could have saved my daughter and he didn’t. He needs to rot in hell.”

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat and member of the commission established to review police actions surrounding the massacre, said the charges were “one step closer to bringing ex-deputy Scott Peterson to justice for his deadly inaction.”

“Peterson chose to put his life before the lives of the children and educators he swore to serve and protect, even providing misinformation to others arriving on scene,” she said.

Peterson, who retired from the force shortly after the shooting, was also fired by BSO. He was booked into Broward County’s Jail on Tuesday, and will be required to post a $102,000 bond, plus wear an GPS ankle monitor while he awaits trial.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”





Peterson’s lawyer did not return a call requesting comment on Tuesday afternoon.