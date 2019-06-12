Drunk woman driving toy truck on road said she was training as a wrestler, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman was arrested on a public intoxication charge after being stopped riding a Power Wheels truck on the road. YouTube Screen Grab

A woman was arrested on charges of being drunk while driving down a South Carolina road Monday, but it’s what she was driving that caught the attention of Walhalla police.

Responding to a call about a suspicious female, officers found Megan Danielle Holman behind a silver Power Wheels truck, police said in an incident report.

Police confirmed she was “impaired behind the wheel” of the toy truck, WHNS reported.

The 25-year-old Walhalla woman said she was driving the motorized toy truck down Playground Road, near her home, according to the incident report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Megan Danielle Holman Oconee County Detention Center

Holman appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic or drug, police said in the incident report.

She told police she was riding the toy truck as part of a scavenger hunt and said “she wanted to be a professional wrestler like her father and this was how to do it,” according to the incident report.

Information on her father was unavailable.

Holman was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where she was charged with public intoxication, police said in the report.

She was later later released on a personal recognizance bond, WSPA reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Bodycam video shows a Florida man dancing through his field sobriety tests after being found sleeping in his running truck. The man is now facing DUI charges.