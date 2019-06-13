The Latest: Lawmaker: Politics behind push for guilty plea

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing in San Diego. Rep. Duncan Hunter's wife is planning to change her not-guilty plea after the couple was charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds on vacations and other expenses. Margaret Hunter, who worked as the California Republican's campaign manager, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday, June 12, 2019 to change her plea. AP Photo

The Latest on a change of plea by the wife of indicted U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says political reasons prompted the Department of Justice to pressure his wife to plead guilty and testify against him in their corruption case.

The GOP California congressman made the comment in a statement Thursday after Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to a single count in U.S. court in San Diego.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Duncan Hunter says the prosecution wanted to prevent him from getting re-elected.

He says questions about their use of campaign funds should have been handled by the Federal Elections Commission.

Margaret Hunter acknowledged the couple misused more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use over six years.

In her plea deal, she agreed to help the government. Rep. Hunter's trial is in September.

___

10:31 a.m.

The wife of indicted Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, including for an Italy trip that cost more than $10,000.

Margaret Hunter, who worked as her husband's campaign manager, had previously pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging the couple used more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal trips, hotel rooms and shopping sprees.

But on Thursday she withdrew that plea in U.S. court in San Diego and pleaded guilty to a single count carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The misuse of campaign funds spanned from 2010 to the end of 2016.

The move suggests she is cooperating with the prosecution and might even testify against her husband. His trial is scheduled for September.

His attorney, Gregory Vega, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Margaret Hunter's guilt should have no impact on his client's case.

___

9:47 a.m.

Nearly a year after U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter suggested his wife was to blame for their alleged misuse of campaign funds, Margaret Hunter was headed to court Thursday to change her not guilty plea, which could pave the way for her to testify against her husband.

Margaret Hunter, who worked as her husband's campaign manager, was scheduled to appear in federal court in San Diego to change her plea.

The California congressman's attorney, Gregory Vega, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Margaret Hunter's decision should have no impact on his client's federal corruption case that alleges the couple spent more than $250,000 in campaign money on a lavish lifestyle, bankrolling Italian and Hawaiian vacations, tequila shots and theater tickets while their household budget was in the red.