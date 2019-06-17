28 first-grade girls were touched inappropriately by teacher, Ohio charges say

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A former P.E. teacher in Springboro, Ohio, has been indicted on charges of inappropriately touching 28 female first-graders, WHIO reported.

John Austin Hopkins was charged with 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving the students, WHIO said.

The surveillance system at Clearcreek Elementary School caught more than 100 instances of physical contact between Hopkins, 25, and 88 first-grade students over a three-month period, Cincinnati.com reported.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office presented the tapes to a grand jury, which returned an indictment for 36 counts among 28 students, WXIX reported.





Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said some of Hopkins’ touching included instances where he put his hands up victims’ skirts and shirts and had victims straddle his lap, Cincinnati.com reported. He said the grand jury had to decide “what was inappropriate contact and what was criminal contact,” WXIX said.

Some of the contact occurred in front of the class, according to WXIX.





Fornshell said one student “was convinced she would marry Hopkins when she got older,” according to WLWT.

The investigation began when a parent reported an incident of inappropriate touching to the school district, according to Cincinnati.com.

Hopkins was put on administrative leave in March, then quit a few days later, WXIX reported. He is currently in custody awaiting arraignment, WLWT reported.