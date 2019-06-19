Another frozen fruit recalled, this time after the FDA finds listeria

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

A bad month for frozen fruit continued with this week’s recall of Signature Select Avocado Chunks after the FDA found listeria in a sample bag.

This one follows the massive recalls of frozen berry products from Costco and the Kroger chain after Hepatitis A was found in a sampling, WinCo Foods yanking frozen raspberries after the FDA found Norovirus contamination, and Sprouts frozen spinach getting pulled after listeria was found.

Listeria hits 1,600 Americans a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and kills about 260. Newborns, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with damaged immune systems tend to suffer the worst of the disease. Stillbirths and miscarriages can result in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stomachaches and diarrhea.

The recalled avocado chunks can be identified by a best by date of Oct. 11 20 on the back of the pack.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the recall notice written by manufacturer Nature’s Touch and posted by the FDA, the product went to California, Texas, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Utah as well as major chains such as Albertson’s, Vons, Safeway, Eagle and Pak N Save.

If you have the product, toss it or take it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Nature’s Touch at 877-850-2664, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or emailing info@naturestouch.ca.