Man electrocuted at telephone pole may have been stealing copper, Texas police say
When Dallas police responded to a call about a body on the side of the road, they thought he’d been hit by a car, Dallas News reported.
In reality, he’d been electrocuted.
Police say a witness heard a “loud bang” then saw Gabriel Monjaraz, 25, lying next to the curb, NBCDFW reported.
About 20 feet away, police found a telephone pole marked with black, KDFW reported. Monjaraz was wearing rubber gloves and officials believe he was attempting to steal copper from the transformer, according to the TV station.
