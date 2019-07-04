Homeless ex-con ambushes ‘random’ 63-year-old woman with bottle, California cops say

Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, described by police as a homeless ex-con, faces charges that he brutally beat a 63-year-old woman on a walk in Burbank, California, with a glass bottle in an apparently random attack, police say. She’s in critical condition. Screengrab from KABC video

A man described by police as a homeless ex-convict leaped out some bushes to ambush a 63-year-old woman out for a walk on a work break Monday in Burbank, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police say Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, attacked the woman about 1:50 p.m. on North San Fernando Boulevard, KTLA reported.

“He jumped out and kind of like punched her in the head, and that kind of took her down,” said witness Henry Kwan, KCBS reported. “Then he started punching her in the head and kicking her multiple times — maybe 10 to 20 times — and she was screaming for help.”

Ulloa also beat the woman with a glass bottle in the apparently random attack, KTTV reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“At some point in time he broke the bottle and actually used the shards of glass to attack her more,” said Sgt. Derek Green with the Burbank Police Department, KABC reported.

People working at nearby businesses heard the woman screaming for help and saw Ulloa kicking her in the head in an alley, the L.A. Daily News reported. They also called 911.

A security video captured the attack, which lasted 20 to 30 seconds, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It’s pretty sickening to watch,” Green said.

The woman has been hospitalized in intensive care in critical condition, KTLA reported.

“They’re hopeful and have seen some improvement, but she’s still in pretty bad shape,” Green said, the Los Angeles Times reported. “She’s got a multitude of injuries, everything from abrasions to head trauma, so it’s going to be some time.”

Police arrested Ulloa, who had run away, a short time after the attack, KABC reported. He has six prior convictions and had been on parole for a previous assault conviction, police say.

Ulloa now faces charges of attempted murder, causing great bodily injury and using a glass bottle as a deadly and dangerous weapon, KTLA reported.

His last known address was in San Bernardino, the L.A. Daily News reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.