Does this starfish at a Long Beach aquarium have a ‘thicc’ butt? Expert weighs in

A photo of a California starfish with a “big butt” recently went viral on Twitter, according to USA Today.

The voluptuous-looking vermillion sea star rose to stardom on June 30, when Twitter user Babyshoujo posted a photo of the marine animal in its tank at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. The tweet had been liked by more than 630,000 Twitter users as of Friday morning.

“Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today,” Babyshoujo wrote in the tweet.

A photo of a vermillion sea star at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has gone viral. Babyshoujo

Unfortunately, the trending starfish does not have a butt, an expert said. According to Nate Jaros, curator of fish and invertebrates at the Aquarium of the Pacific, the booty in question is actually a different body part.

“In this photo, the sea star is on a vertical rock face with two of its arms holding the rock and two arms hanging in a relaxed position,” Jaros wrote in a statement Friday sent by the aquarium. “Sea stars sometimes relax their arms such as when they are eating.”

Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ — あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019

That hasn’t stopped social media users from commenting about the sea star’s supposed posterior — comparing the sea creature to the cartoon character Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants” and asking about its “glute routine.”

“I like starfish butts and I cannot lie,” joked Twitter user wiseyness.





Meanwhile, Twitter user thejumbles articulated what we were all thinking: “Without the Internet, I would have lived my entire life without seeing that photo of the starfish with the big butt.”





We all know how he got that ass. pic.twitter.com/hHFm9OKJkP — $PIKΞ (@Spikey_Buddy) July 1, 2019

I like starfish butts and I cannot lie — ️y.nuri.calderón (@wiseyness) July 1, 2019

i need this thicc starfish’s glute routine rn pic.twitter.com/szORgFFLqf — With love, (@H_Ta_The) July 1, 2019