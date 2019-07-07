AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Iran to raise uranium enrichment beyond nuclear deal limits

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced Sunday it will raise its level of uranium enrichment, breaking another limit of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and further heightening tensions with the U.S.

Officials also said the next step impacting Iran's compliance with the deal would be taken in 60 days. They did not elaborate.

At the same time, Iran was signaling openness to last-minute efforts to save the faltering deal. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that discussions with European powers are continuing and that ministerial-level talks are planned later this month.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, in a phone call that he is trying to find a way by July 15 to resume the dialogue between Iran and Western partners.

Sunday's announcement about uranium enrichment came a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Iran has repeatedly warned Europe in recent weeks that it would begin walking away from an accord neutered by a maximalist American campaign of sanctions.

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody and is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.

A message was sent to Epstein's defense attorney seeking comment. Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

California governor says earthquakes are a 'wakeup call'

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — The two major earthquakes that hit Southern California should alert people across the nation of the need to be prepared for natural disasters, the state's governor said as officials expressed relief that the damages weren't worse.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that governments must strengthen alert systems and building codes, and residents should make sure they know how to protect themselves during an earthquake.

"It is a wake-up call for the rest of the state and other parts of the nation, frankly," Newsom said at a news conference to update the public on the state's efforts to help the region hit by earthquakes on Thursday and Friday.

Friday's earthquake was the largest one Southern California in nearly 20 years. Officials voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and even months to come.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported after the 7.1-magnitude quake, which jolted an area from Sacramento to Mexico and prompted the evacuation of the Navy's largest single landholding, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in the Mojave Desert.

21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

The blast flung debris widely along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses and cars were damaged. Though firefighters found ruptured gas lines afterward, authorities said it was too early to determine a cause.

"We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending," said Alex Carver, a worker at a deli across the street from the explosion. "It was nuts, man. It was crazy."

The explosion hurled large pieces of concrete up to 50 yards (45 meters) away and sent pieces of metal scattering as far as 100 yards (90 meters) across the street. Carver said two of his co-workers' cars were destroyed.

At least 21 people were injured though none of the injuries was life-threatening, Police Sgt. Jessica Ryan said.

A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — When 10 Democratic presidential candidates were pressed on immigration policy during their recent debate, Pete Buttigieg took his answer in an unexpected direction: He turned the question into a matter of faith.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, accused Republicans who claim to support Christian values of hypocrisy for backing policies separating children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The GOP, he declared, "has lost all claim to ever use religious language again."

It was a striking moment that highlighted an evolution in the way Democrats are talking about faith in the 2020 campaign. While Republicans have been more inclined to weave faith into their rhetoric, particularly since the rise of the evangelical right in the 1980s, several current Democratic White House hopefuls are explicitly linking their views on policy to religious values. The shift signals a belief that their party's eventual nominee has a chance to win over some religious voters who may be turned off by President Donald Trump's abrasive rhetoric and questions about his character.

"The bar for Democrats on reaching broad swaths of the American faith community is lower than ever because of Donald Trump," said Michael Wear, who led White House faith outreach during President Barack Obama's first term and re-election. Wear said Democrats have an opportunity to show faith voters they don't just "have a seat at the table, the values table is our table."

Buttigieg, an Episcopalian who married his husband in his home church, often invokes his faith on the campaign trail and has tangled over values with Vice President Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a practicing Methodist and former Sunday school teacher, recently declared that all of her expansive policy proposals "start with a premise that is about faith" as she cited a favorite biblical verse about Jesus urging care for "the least of these." New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has called Jesus "the center of my life" and excoriates Trump for what he calls "moral vandalism."

AP EXPLAINS: Iran's nuclear program as 2015 deal unravels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran announced Sunday it will raise its enrichment of uranium, breaking another limit of its faltering 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and further heightening tensions between Tehran and the U.S.

Iran made the decision a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Iran has repeatedly warned Europe in recent weeks that it would begin walking away from an accord neutered by a maximalist American campaign of sanctions that blocked Tehran's oil sales abroad and targeted its top officials.

Here's where Iran's unravelling nuclear program now stands.

THE NUCLEAR DEAL

Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday apologized for recent comments about working with segregationist senators in his early days in the U.S. Senate, saying he understands now his remarks could have been offensive to some.

"Was I wrong a few weeks ago?" Biden asked a mostly black audience of several hundred in Sumter during the first day of a weekend visit to South Carolina. "Yes, I was. I regret it, and I'm sorry for any of the pain of misconception that caused anybody."

Biden's comments came as he and rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris were set to circle each other while campaigning Sunday in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote in next year's primary and a crucial proving ground for candidates seeking support of black Democrats. Biden defended his record on racial issues and reminded voters of his ties to former President Barack Obama, whose popularity in South Carolina remains high.

The former vice president and the California senator probably will be pressed on their tense debate exchange over race and federally mandated school busing. Though the issue is not at the forefront of the 2020 primary, it could resonate in a state with a complicated history with race and segregation.

Without naming Harris, Biden on Saturday referenced what he characterized as expected attacks from other campaigns eager to take him on.

Hong Kong protesters aim to take message to mainland Chinese

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of people, many wearing black shirts and some carrying British flags, were marching in Hong Kong on Sunday, targeting a mainland Chinese audience as a month-old protest movement showed no signs of abating.

Chanting "Free Hong Kong" and words of encouragement to their fellow citizens, the demonstrators streamed through a shopping district popular with mainland visitors to the high-speed railway station that connects the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to Guangdong and other mainland cities.

Hong Kong has been riven by protests for the past month, sparked by proposed changes to extradition laws that would have allowed suspects to be sent to the mainland to face trial. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspended the bill and apologized for how it was handled, but protesters want it to be formally withdrawn and for Lam to resign.

March organizer Ventus Lau said the purpose of Sunday's protest was two-fold: to reiterate the protesters' demands to the government and to give mainland visitors a firsthand look at their movement.

"The information is rather blocked in mainland, we want to show them the true image and the message of Hong Kongers," he said.

Greeks vote in 1st parliamentary election since bailout end

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks were voting Sunday in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts still struggling with a crippling nearly decade-long financial crisis.

Opinion polls have suggested Greeks are set to defy the recent European trend of increasing support for populist parties, with conservative opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear favorite to win.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the vote three months earlier than originally planned after his left-wing Syriza party suffered a stinging defeat in European and local elections in May and early June.

Tsipras, 44, hopes to overturn a sizeable gap in opinion polls running up to Sunday's vote. He has increasingly been appealing to the middle class, which has been struggling under a heavy tax burden, much of it imposed by his government.

"It's a crucial battle, we fight it with optimism, we fight it with determination until the last minute," Tsipras said after casting his ballot in central Athens in the morning. "So that the sacrifices and efforts of our nation do not go to waste, so the course of our country forward is not interrupted."

2 runners gored racing with bulls at Pamplona's festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say the opening bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona has left at least five people injured, including two who were gored by bulls.

Red Cross spokesman José Aldaba says the most seriously injured were treated Sunday at the main regional hospital following the race, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

The six bulls, accompanied by tame bullocks, ran together in a pack for most of the 850-meter (930-yard) course to the city's bullring. One of them stumbled toward the end, causing panic and at least one goring when it charged at some racers.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta, where the bulls are run every morning and killed in afternoon bullfights, draws around one million visitors annually.