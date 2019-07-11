77,000 Bose mounted loudspeakers recalled because they might cause an injury (again)

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Speakers aren’t known for injuring people with anything other than volume. But 77,500 Bose in-ceiling/mounted professional-use loudspeakers have been recalled because they might hurt somebody.

The exact problem, as stated on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.”

Bose knows of nine times that the speakers dislodged or fell, “including one report of minor injuries.”

This recall covers FreeSpace DS40F loudspeakers made before Aug. 13, 2018, and all FreeSpace and EdgeMax in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers installed in restaurants and caterers. For a list of model numbers covered, click here.

Bose wants customers to get in touch with the company to get a replacement or safety cables. Customers can call Bose at 800-576-1503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday or by email at BMSSafety@bose.com.